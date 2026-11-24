Caleb Wilson is the Bulls’ star, and in the context of this season’s goals he was their sun, their moon, and all of their stars. Facilitating his development was top (and in it’s own tier) of priority.

Obviously in the wake of Wilson’s injury they had to move on to tertiary goals. In the 7 games since, the Bulls are 4-3. ‘Team record’ was not a goal, but it is important to get some wins and stay competitive in games even if Wilson can’t play in them. This way when Wilson does return, he is rejoining a situation that is not hopeless, which is how things were trending early in the season.

These last 7 games have shown that as a team the Caleb-less Bulls are not as bad as the Caleb-full ones. And the variable isn’t Caleb, but opponent strength but more importantly simply hitting threes. Will Gottlieb at CHGO had this crazy stat on the extreme fluctuations in their shooting:

The Bulls, once 1-9, are now 5-12 after a narrow 151-145 loss to Denver on Sunday and a 122-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back. In both games, the Bulls made 20 or more threes. In both games, they shot above a 40 percent clip, something they’ve now accomplished on seven different occasions in 2026-27. In those seven games shooting above 40 percent from three, the Bulls are 4-3. In their remaining 10 games, they are just 1-9, explained by extremely cold shooting — below 29 percent from deep in each of those ten games. Not once this entire season have they shot between 29-39 percent from three in a game. They’ve either been below 29 or above 40.

Again, the wins are not as important as simply being in these games. And credit to coach Tiago Splitter on seemingly breaking through to the entire roster through his methods of enforcing accountability via playing time. They won both back-to-backs as heavy underdogs. Splitter’s job is easier when he’s getting these shotmaking results, but it’s notable that he’s taking risks with his strategy of playing anybody who is playing well, whether they’re starting or bench or entirely buried in the rotation.

It’s clear Splitter views nobody - outside of Wilson - as sacred. I share a similar mindset, but will more deeply delineate the Caleb-ettes in groups.

Tier One: Matas Buzelis

It’s most important to see how Buzelis pairs (or not) with Wilson, but in Wilson’s absence the team should prioritize Buzelis’s individual growth like they would have with Wilson.

Buzelis has definitely improved in these last 7 games. But my concern is that it’s entirely dependent on whether or not he makes threes. In this stretch he’s taking 58.3% of his shots from distance and hitting them at a very good 45% rate.

But is he providing anything, let alone improving, at anything else? His 2pt% was 58.3% last season and in this stretch at 54.3%. He’s at 4.4 free throws attempted per100poss in this stretch, and was at 4.9 last season.

And more subjectively and anecdotally you still see Buzelis struggle to create shots, even on defensive mismatches. Splitter has benched him in 4th quarters of games for this on top of defense and rebounding concerns.

Tier Two: Other 24-and-under prospects

This group includes all of Noa Essengue, Dailyn Swain, Leonard Miller, Jordan Hawkins, Jaylin Sellers, Tobe Awaka.

And it’s not a great scorecard but any positives are, well, a positive. It has been a pleasant surprise to see Essengue keep regular rotation minutes and producing. He’s kept the Bulls in some of these games - most memorably versus the Nuggets - with his activity getting offensive rebounds, turnovers, and generating defensive fouls. He’s also generating way too many individual fouls and that’s keeping him on a relatively tight leash from Splitter, but he’s still not 20 years old and this is a mostly-pointless season so as long as he is keeping regular rotation minutes I consider this a good pseudo-rookie year.

Sellers - who was really lighting up the GLeague - had a great debut last night versus Cleveland. 9 points, 4 assists, and very active point of attack defense.

Hawkins also had a very good game in that one, but seems a bit too Antonio Blakeney-y for me to get too excited.

None of the rest of these guys play. That’s a bad sign for them individually - especially when one of the guys to beat out is Patrick Williams. But from a roster building perspective, even in a rebuild season, that is an ok hit rate: you can only have so many developmental prospects taking minutes when keeping balance with ‘competitive’.

Tier Two (another one): positive trade value veterans

I consider Jalen Smith and Tre Jones to be at the same level of importance as theoretically they can get you a first round pick (or a recent selection) in a trade.

They’ve been pretty much the same in this most recent stretch as they have been the whole season: the Bulls’ best players. The Bulls can increase Smith’s trade value by signing him to a veteran extension, but - I’ll probably flesh this out in a different post - he may be playing TOO well for that now.

Tier Three: neutral trade value veterans

These are players who won’t get you much in terms of assets (and Graham has shown disinterest in 2nd round picks), but could be thrown in a bigger deal where the receiving team would value their on-court contributions and wouldn’t simply be seen as incoming salary ballast.

With that metric in mind, I’d say Isaac Okoro and Buddy Hield are trending up. The Hield acquisition looks like a very good (if minor) move from Bryson Graham even if he can’t be flipped, making 26 threes in these past 7 games and validating Graham’s assessment that he wasn’t washed yet.

Norm Powell and Nic Claxton are trending down (mostly due to injury).

Tier Four: negative trade value veterans

All of Josh Giddey, Patrick Williams, and Zach Collins are bad contracts to varying degrees, and the Bulls aren’t in position where they need to move them and attach assets to do so.

So they are stuck here, and that wasn’t going to change after 7 games or even 20. It does matter if playing them or not impacts the team’s competition level, and Splitter to his credit ( though “helped” a bit by injuries) is making those decisions every game based on how the game is going.

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