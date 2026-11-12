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TheMoon's avatar
TheMoon
2d

I wish he weren't out for so long, but I'm kinda cool with him getting a break. I think he was playing too many minutes for how young he is and how short his college season was. It's been an aggressive ramp up for him.

I'm also really curious to see him when he gets back. He seems like a pretty thoughtful guy, and sometimes this sort of distance and perspective can be illuminating.

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H_Vaughn's avatar
H_Vaughn
2d

Bummer. Could be worse injury news for Wilson, though, at least it's not soft tissue/legs/hips/back. Great players like CP3 and Kobe Bryant overcame multiple hand injuries.

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