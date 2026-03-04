BlogABull.com

TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB
4d

Winning games because of Collin Sexton and Guerschon Yabusele as this team pursues the 11-seed is the perfect way to wrap up a season that’s been a middle finger from this front office.

Also, absolutely insane how no matter who’s on this roster, the team looks better when Patrick Williams isn’t playing.

kinbote
5d

"Is it ignorance or apathy, Billy?"

"I don't know and I don't care"

