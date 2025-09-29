BlogABull.com

your friendly BullsBlogger
4d

no credit to me for "calling it"

"We're gonna focus on winning every game, without putting any goals on the team, besides just getting better and growing together." - Arturas Karnisovas

4d

I can’t remember the last time there was this little buzz for the Bulls in Chicago.

The non-diehards just flat out do not care about them at all. They now just view the Bulls as an event. A fun night out with the family. Go watch the Bulls win a random game against the Hornets. Buy some beer. High five the people sitting around you. Then go home and never think about the experience again.

The franchise has achieved the Reinsdorfs’ dream. They’re not bad enough to get national scrutiny. They’re not good enough to be burdened with expectations. They’re not relevant enough to get attention from the local media. They can now just simply exist and make money.

5 replies
