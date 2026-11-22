For a bad team with their season priorities thrown out the window (at least for the next couple of months), there were some good feelings surrounding the Bulls after they won 3 of 4 games.

Now it’s almost total dismay, again. That’s what a home loss to the Wizards, including a 9 point third quarter, will do to a team and fanbase. To be fair to the Bulls, they were without their best player in Jalen Smith. But a bit upsetting that nobody else stepped up, including the momentum-building Matas Buzelis who was benched again in a 4th quarter.

“I thought they didn’t have a good game,” Splitter said….Is this a normal growing pain for a team in flux under a new coach? Or is there reason for the Bulls to be concerned about the playability of the two young teammates? “Both,” Splitter said. “I’m concerned. And that’s something that we’ve got to get better and learn from.”

Now they face a much tougher opponent in the Denver Nuggets, who’ve started concerningly (for a title contender) slow, but just beat the Celtics and Rockets.

The situation is even more daunting considering Norm Powell was ruled out for at least a week with a hamstring injury. And Nic Claxton is out as well, having caught the same bug that sidelined Smith (who is probable to return tonight).

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