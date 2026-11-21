My streak of not recapping games was extended, as that demolition of the Brooklyn Nets (Bulls tradition to send opponents into crisis mode when Bulls beat ‘em) was almost as bad as a blowout loss in terms of what one can take from it.

But it should be said I used to hate blowout wins even *more* than losses, because I knew with AKME in charge it'd only feed their delusion. Unless swinging wildly from preseason, I don’t believe Bryson Graham believes this team is any good even if they are technically within striking distance of the East postseason.

What these last few games have solidified is that the Bulls aren't worst-in-a-decade bad. Not that there was a large enough sample to think that, but there were indicators even considering the difficult schedule. As we all were saying, it just took a change in the starting lineup.

The Wizards have just one more win than the Bulls, but it’s certainly fair to consider them more disappointing considering they have been relatively healthy and added two former All-Stars. Trae Young has always stunk against the Bulls, and though Clamps Dosunuu is gone, Young’s peak performance may also be a thing of the past.

This is an NBA Cup game. Bulls are in contention for that “postseason”, too.

These teams have already met, though last time it was their top-5 pick who was out whereas ours played.

For the Bulls injuries, Jalen Smith has an illness and is questionable. That’s a pretty huge deal actually, I would casually assess that Smith has been their best player individually, and any meager success Josh Giddey has enjoyed this season is from being a Jalen Smith merchant.

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