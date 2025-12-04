BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MikeDC's avatar
MikeDC
1d

It does get worse

https://x.com/670TheScore/status/1996617950128914587?s=20

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
Luke Schenscher's 1 Good Game's avatar
Luke Schenscher's 1 Good Game
20hEdited

A Bulls team with an aging center who was brought in with high hopes; a young core that management is afraid to trade in exchange for a generational talent, a flailing GM, and a coach who secretly hates it here...

"History doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes."

https://www.theledger.com/story/news/2007/11/02/bulls-paxton-puts-down-kobe-trade-rumor/25867334007/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture