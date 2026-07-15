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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
4h

NEW POST for Summer League 'recap'. I will not mind if you re-paste comments here into that thread:

https://www.blogabull.com/p/what-the-summerbulls-showed-us

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Wake's avatar
Wake
2d

Let that article be the final eulogy for that regime. They had one plan and it was fun for half a season with the occasional DDR heroics, then it fell apart. I never wanna think about AKME ever again. The prevailing image in my mind of that regime is Wile E. Coyote blowing himself up time and time again. I hope he fares better in his new job.

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