BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
7d

Need to vent about this: "independent/fan coverage is worse than ever"

It's really bad out there. Not interested in any official podcasts. I think CHGO does a decent job. I like Cash Considerations plenty but it's not that frequent.

all the 'content creator' guys are terrible! There's like 12 of these, and they either feature 'Haize', who is simply off-putting in addition to having bad basketball thoughts, or someone who is Australian and loves Josh Giddey more than the Bulls (or American and feels the same)

anybody have something they listen to? I prefer podcast with RSS, but YouTube is acceptable.

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3 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
MikeDC's avatar
MikeDC
7d

Everyone will be trying, and I am just not a believer in most of the Bulls players

Giddey

Matas

Caleb

Powell

Smith

I look at the other bad teams, Like Brooklyn (Porter Jr, Randle, Deomin, Brown, Sharp) and the Bucks (Burries/Jakuconis, Jaquez, Turner, Ware, Herro) and see as much veteran quality or more and often just as much upside. I don't think we're at all separated from these guys.

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