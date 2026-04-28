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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
2d

KC Johnson mentioned Dennis Lindsey and John Paxson were contemporaries as team GMs in the early 2010s

I recall a very weird moment in Bulls history, when in 2014 after the trade deadline they waived Erik Murphy's guaranteed salary, and the Utah Jazz claimed him and the contract, allowing the Bulls to stay under the luxury tax. https://www.nbcsports.com/nba/news/jazz-claim-erik-murphy-off-waivers-potentially-saving-bulls-from-luxury-tax

There was no reason for Utah to not simply let Murphy hit unrestricted free agency and then sign him then. Or not bring him on the team at all, he never played for the Jazz or any NBA team again.

Who was the Utah GM at that time, doing the Bulls this favor? Dennis Lindsey.

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WeekendAtJerrys's avatar
WeekendAtJerrys
2d

I've just read the league's lottery proposal, and on its face it looks like it actually will punish tanking: teams in spots 4-10 get 3 ping pong balls, teams in spots 1-3 get 2 balls each, the play-in losers get 2 balls apiece, and the play-in winners get 1 ball. Teams 1-3 get pick as low as 12th, the rest of the teams can pick anywhere from 1-16.

It's ironic that it looks like the Bulls are in a position to really bottom out, only for that to become a real negative for the team. I guess it's AK's parting gift to the franchise.

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