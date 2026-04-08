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MikeDC's avatar
MikeDC
3d

One hot take I'm thinking about is that the various guys who have been around forever and get paid to do nothing (headed by Paxson) probably don't want Donovan to get control because there's a good chance he'll just stop or dramatically reduce their checks and divert that money to guys that actually do something.

That would explain why Michael comes out and, in the same press conference, says he and Paxson and former Iowa State bagman Brian Hagen will be running the search along with hired consultants (lol). And then, in the next breath says that he hasn't actually talked to Billy Donovan, but would certainly strongly consider turning the whole organization over to him.

That suggests to me that in addition to Michael being a hopeless fop, there are two ways this could go, and the dreary old entitlement crew is pushing for one direction and Michael seems to have the (correct) instinct that he needs to cut the cord, but also has the (incorrect) instinct to do whatever the last person he talked to suggested he do.

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Bullini
2d

I wonder if Donny was one foot out to UNC and junior asked what he could do to keep him and the answer was AKME heads on a platter? Maybe not a guarantee of Donny wanting to stay but rather him taking advantage of the situation. Either he coaches at UNC or he gets rid of his idiot bosses…

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