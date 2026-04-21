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Captain Kirk's Tooth Gap's avatar
Captain Kirk's Tooth Gap
5d

This is a genuinely weird feeling as a Bulls fan. Nearly everything has gone right over the last month or so.

1. AKME were fired despite just signing extensions last year.

2. The Bulls managed to hang onto their draft position despite Milwaukee doing everything they could to overtake them.

3. Portland makes the playoffs giving the Bulls a second first round pick this year.

4. Phoenix also makes the playoffs which locks that pick into 15 instead of having the potential to drop to 16 (not a huge deal, but still a positive) due to Portland and LAC having identical records.

5. Billy basically quits, which forces the Reinsdorfs to give full control to whatever new front office comes in. The Billy requirement could very well have turned some potential hires off from the job opportunity.

Come on, Silver, bump us up into the top 4, please!! It doesn't even need to be #1. I think anyone in the top 4 would have a very good chance at becoming a star in the league.

(Posted this in the previous thread before this article came out.)

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9 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
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your friendly BullsBlogger
2d

Austin Brown, the player agent who was on the initial leaked list of candidates, has self-removed

https://www.hoopsrumors.com/2026/04/caas-austin-brown-wont-pursue-bulls-front-office-job.html

ah well, the important thing is now a lot of Bulls fans know who CAA's Austin Brown is

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