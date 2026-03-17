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Jason Patt
8d

think some of the Matas development is certainly real, though he's also just getting up a shit ton of shots (and has a crazy 3-point rate of late) and has been doing some bumslaying. But I will not complain about him putting up big numbers.

The Giddey stuff is truly comical at this point. after his hot start to the season, he's been meandering along for months (the injuries absolutely didn't help), but then the calendar flips to March and he immediately looks like an All-Star again. And he has literally done it his whole career. His career TS% in March is over 59% (51% from field and over 40% from 3), compared to about 54% for his career. his career March scoring average is over 18 PPG, compared to about 14 PPG for his whole career. Rebound, assist numbers also higher...except for April. Josh Giddey is the epitome of Mickey Mouse March.

I still do think Giddey is better than I ever thought he'd be, but I simply do not give a shit about him racking up these huge numbers and triple-doubles in March at this point. Do it for a full season and actually win some games, and I'll be really impressed.

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your friendly BullsBlogger
1d

It's Cowley, so he could be fabricating or at least exaggerating his sources, but he says today that Marc Eversley could get canned (who'd notice?), and Billy Donovan could "step away and re-evaluate" after being in this "mess" amidst his personal tragedies this month. https://www.chicagotribune.com/2026/03/22/chicago-bulls-billy-donovan-tragedies-turmoil/

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