Bulls odds have vacillated between 14-16 point underdogs, AT HOME.

Evidence suggests it’ll be that bad of an ass kicking. But Norm Powell remains out tonight, so maybe not?

Unfortunately, Caleb Wilson is a game time decision after being listed as Questionable due to hip soreness. His inclusion not only makes the game more compelling, it makes it actually watchable.

Here’s the opponent roster preview for the Spurs. As you can see very little turnover from last year’s NBA Finals team, the few additions they made are hurt:

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