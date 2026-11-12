BlogABull.com

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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
2d

NEW POST for Caleb injury news. Also Matas talk if you want to re-paste stuff up there don't mind at all: https://www.blogabull.com/p/caleb-wilson-broke-his-hand-last

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Dogfishhead's avatar
Dogfishhead
3d

I wonder how they're going to announce the line-ups next game.

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