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MikeDC's avatar
MikeDC
7d

My main takeaway is that the Bulls approach of building 1 draft pick at a time every year is not going to get them to any critical mass they want to be at. They'll start turning guys over before they've been able to assemble a full core. And they won't have much in the way of cheap pieces to find role players.

What they needed to do, and still need to do, is get a couple more picks in the next draft. We should resign ourselves to the fact that BG is not some master strategist and the Bulls will never be huge spenders. Thus, the most likely way to win is to get more lottery tickets than anyone else.

Since this season doesn't mean anything anyway on the court, really we should trade Giddey, Smith, Miller, Jones and Powell as soon as we can. There are a couple teams out there (e.g. Houston, Golden State, Atlanta, maybe others) that have pretty good picks and want to win now. We can also offer tax relief for some of them, and take back dead money like Porzingis, Moody, or Dante DiVincenzo

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8 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
Dogfishhead's avatar
Dogfishhead
7d

Checking in here, ready and reluctant to start this miserable and unfulfilling exercise again.

Let’s go Bulls.

Now, forgive me if it’s hard to muster up enthusiasm. The past five years have been malpractice, well-documented here, softened only by a stroke of luck that landed us Caleb Wilson. I don’t know what to make of their young “core,” seeing as every team is required to have one, I guess. And so I felt obligated to overdraft Wilson in my fantasy league, so as to feel a real and tangible sting of daily disappointment with his shooting percentages moving forward.

Speaking of the past five years, I think the draft has yielded Chicago one starter (Matas) and a few intriguing lotto tickets (Swain and Essengue). I’m excluding Wilson here, because the front office didn’t find him so much as the ping-pong balls did.

Norman Powell is an All-Star, and this is a fact the Bulls will remind me of constantly. I’m judging the early part of this season almost entirely on how many times I hear it during official broadcasts. I’m not mad at him, though he arrives here the way a nice lamp arrives in a house with no walls. I can appreciate the lamp, and I might even say it’s a good lamp. But at this point, I’m more concerned with the plan for the roof.

Mostly though, I’m thankful that AKME won’t spend another five years insisting the open-concept floor plan was intentional. These were the people who sold the lumber to pay for an assemblage of however-gently used couches, then tried to place them on a slab of concrete named Nikola Vučević. God bless us and him, but we’re not doing that again.

I, personally, find real comfort in that today.

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