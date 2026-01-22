BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Josh Giddey returns tonight. But unfortunately Patrick Williams returns too. Hopefully Billy *somehow* can figure out that he doesn't HAVE to play the latter even when healthy.

Rumor update: I don't consider Jake Fischer a top-tier rumormonger like his mentor Marc Stein, but in their latest newsletter Fischer did confirm the only-prior-reported-by Cowley+ClutchPoints that the Bulls are interested in Pelicans rookie-scale center Yves Missi

https://www.hoopsrumors.com/2026/01/pacers-pelicans-have-discussed-mathurin-missi.html

As this would require the Bulls sending out a draft pick they probably won't and shouldn't do this, but the other rumor is that Pelicans are interested in Ben Mathurin so perhaps they'd take a Bulls guard under contract in lieu of picks.

