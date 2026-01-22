As desperate as I am for any and all trade rumors, especially concerning the obviously-should-be-sellers-please-god-almighty Bulls, I am not doing to lower my standard of what makes a legitimate ‘report’. That means not aggregating from a non-credible outlet (shots fired at ClutchPoints), no outlet at all (is "Evan Sidery" AI?) or anything from the borderline-illiterate Sun-Times beat reporter.



I did listen to around 2 hours combined of Zach Lowe and John Hollinger talking trades on podcasts and there was zero mention of Bulls or Bulls players. I could write out AK’s post-dudline presser now (“don’t know what we have, injuries are disappointing”), and maybe I will soon!

But let’s push that out of our minds and think happier thoughts of a team accurately assessing themselves and showing ambition and execution. Way back in mid-December, there was confirmation from Sam Amick at The Athletic that the Minnesota Timberwolves - tonight’s opponent - have interest in Coby White.

It makes sense from the TWolves perspective. They are a contender with a huge payroll so they could use low-cost rotation pieces.

Here’s my roster snapshot for them, updated for tonight’s game. They typically only play 8 guys meaningful minutes:

that Zikarsky selection was from the Bulls trading down in the 2nd round. I can’t verify he’s ‘better’ than Lachlan Olbrich, but he probably is and is definitely younger.

Coby (~$13M) would be a good on-court fit with them, as would Ayo Dosunmu ($7.5M). Tre Jones ($8M) would perhaps be less useful in a deep playoff run due to his lack of height/shooting, but could have added value in that he’s signed for 2 more seasons and the Wolves do not have many cap exceptions to add talent otherwise in the offseason.

The holy trinity of NBA trade valuations is 1) players 2) money 3) picks , and the TWolves have zero future first-rounders that at trade eligible, and cannot take on money. And for a caliber of player the Bulls can offer, the Wolves won’t trade out of their current playing rotation (DiVincenzo). And my understanding is that they’d rather not even want to include Mike Conley due to his veteran vibes, which is a dilemma for them as he is their most flexible contract ($10.7M, expiring).

The Timberwolves do have a couple ‘young players with experience’, the kind of asset that Arturas Karnisovas has historically welcomed at the expense of other kinds.

Nobody is that exciting to me, however:

Rob Dillingham has the draft pedigree and is legitimately young (21, not AK’s arbitrary 25) but has been a bust so far and as a short guard who struggles to shoot may be out of favor in the league and specifically with this Bulls team.

Joan Beringer is an even-younger prospect (19) with legitimate Center height. That’s not nothing, but he is the least productive first rounder this side of Noa Essengue, which is not a good indicator.

Terrence Shannon is a Chicago Guy (and Illini guy) but though under his rookie contract is only months younger than Coby. Plus, he didn’t step into the role left by the departed Nickeil Alexander-Walker first due to ineffectiveness then suffering multiple foot injuries.

Leonard Miller I know nothing about. Has identical age and contract (extremely cheap team option as a 2nd round pick) as Julian Phillips, and they play similar positions. So the question is if Miller is better than Phillips, and the Bulls don’t have pro scouts who would update their draft priors, so they wouldn’t know the answer to that question.

Nobody that exciting, but the Bulls legitimately could point to their recent history for a few examples of proven improving the value of young players with experience because they have minutes and shots to give, being a team free from ambitions to contend or develop prospects.

It would take several of these players to match salary 100%, if indeed the Wolves do not want to include Conley. If it’s Coby White outgoing, Dillingham+Beringer+Miller works if the Bulls waive two players , and other combinations can get to Ayo or Jones.

That is all secondary to the question of: are any of those players in any combination good enough value? I would perhaps trade Jones away for that kind of ‘3 chances at a rotation player’ package, but it wouldn’t be enough for me to part with Coby or Ayo, if offers weren’t better elsewhere would rather extend Ayo and re-sign Coby with Bird Rights in the offseason.

I hope we get more legitimate trade slop in the next couple weeks, where teams with actual picks (or better YPWE) start to drive up bidding. Right now it’s just Minnesota and they can only literally offer so much.

Plus the actual games are incredibly inconsequential relative to the trade deadline. We need something to look forward to.