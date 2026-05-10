BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB's avatar
TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB
4d

This legitimately is the biggest day for this franchise in over 10 years.

Likely going to be either Wilson or Boozer. Either will be awesome.

If it’s Boozer, he could pick #5 for his jersey and save a bunch of Bulls fans who kept their old jerseys a lot of money.

If it’s Wilson, he’s going to accidentally be called Caleb Williams by a bunch of barflies in Chicago for the next decade.

Early predictions for Stacey King catchphrases:

If it’s Boozer, he’ll say “Get back on the Booze cruise!”

If it’s Wilson, he’ll just tell “Wilson!” like Tom Hanks in Castaway.

Reply
Share
12 replies
thekiltedwonder's avatar
thekiltedwonder
4d

"sets fire to every scouting report left over from Karnisovas or Eversley (or, really, any of their underlings)"

Man, I know AKME's underlings sucked, but setting fire to the left-over underlings is a bit harsh.

Reply
Share
1 reply by your friendly BullsBlogger
116 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture