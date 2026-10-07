The Bulls open their preseason tonight against the Suns (roster snapshot here!), and after a week-plus since training camp opened, only a few interesting updates:

Zach Collins was hurt before the first practice, which is not unexpected. A bit less expected is the injury to Nic Claxton, who is out “a couple weeks” with a hamstring injury. That means the Bulls at the center position tonight need to play Jalen Smith ‘up’ (he says he’s taller!), and rely on Two-Way signing and undrafted free agent Tobe Awaka.

And speaking of Two-Way players, the Bulls filled their last opening this week with the recently traded-and-waived Jordan Hawkins. Hawkins was, with all due respect, a draft bust of new Bulls GM Bryson Graham during his time in New Orleans, with the Pelicans picking him 14th overall in 2023. Hawkins is entering his age-24 season so this is really a make-or-break opportunity for him to even stay in the NBA. Good news for him is that the Bulls do need what he (theoretically possesses), movement shooting from the guard position.

I don’t know if Hawkins is available to be in Tiago Splitter’s first preseason playing rotation as head coach of the Bulls. It’s the most basic form of coaching analysis to just look at the playing rotation, but for a franchise that is (self-admittedly, finally!) in a rebuild and targeting (or at least paying lip service to) player development as a goal for the season, it’s important.

So I was a bit worried that Isaac Okoro is getting this much shine from the coach, but will wait to see who is on the court tonight to judge. We know Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis will be starting, and that is enough to want to watch.

Game Time is 7pm Central on CHSN. Chat about it below!

Leave a comment