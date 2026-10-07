The Bulls open their preseason tonight against the Suns (roster snapshot here!), and after a week-plus since training camp opened, only a few interesting updates1:
Zach Collins was hurt before the first practice, which is not unexpected. A bit less expected is the injury to Nic Claxton, who is out “a couple weeks” with a hamstring injury. That means the Bulls at the center position tonight need to play Jalen Smith ‘up’ (he says he’s taller!), and rely on Two-Way signing and undrafted free agent Tobe Awaka.
And speaking of Two-Way players, the Bulls filled their last opening this week with the recently traded-and-waived Jordan Hawkins. Hawkins was, with all due respect, a draft bust of new Bulls GM Bryson Graham during his time in New Orleans, with the Pelicans picking him 14th overall in 2023. Hawkins is entering his age-24 season so this is really a make-or-break opportunity for him to even stay in the NBA. Good news for him is that the Bulls do need what he (theoretically possesses), movement shooting from the guard position.
I don’t know if Hawkins is available to be in Tiago Splitter’s first preseason playing rotation as head coach of the Bulls. It’s the most basic form of coaching analysis to just look at the playing rotation, but for a franchise that is (self-admittedly, finally!) in a rebuild and targeting (or at least paying lip service to) player development as a goal for the season, it’s important.
So I was a bit worried that Isaac Okoro is getting this much shine from the coach, but will wait to see who is on the court tonight to judge. We know Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis will be starting, and that is enough to want to watch.
Game Time is 7pm Central on CHSN. Chat about it below!
It’s mostly fluff, best shape in their life and they’re going to play fast but with cautious aggression, the stuff every team says every year. That said, learning about a prop like “The Gong” is notable, as it gives Boylen vibes.
NEW POST! https://www.blogabull.com/p/bulls-preseason-opener-takeaways
Thoughts after game 1:
1. Wilson is raw, like Wake said. I think we all knew that, but I was hoping to maybe see some glimpses against real competition and didn't see much. I'm not down on him at all, but it's clear he's got a lot to work on. They also really need him to be a good rebounder since Claxton and Buzelis aren't known to be great rebounders, and he wasn't going after rebounds at all last night. Also, his defense is very theoretical right now.
2. Swain looked WAY better than he did in Summer League. Handling point guard responsibilities still isn't great, but I wonder if that was his role last night because Tre Jones wasn't playing. With that being said, the only way he might get minutes for the Bulls this season is if one of their two point guards is injured since they have so many shooting guards (Powell, Hield, Hawkins, Okoro). Swain has some really nice defensive instincts when he's not in his head. I like it!
3. Buzelis was really impressive with his ability to get to the basket and finish last night. I hope that's an area he's really worked on over the summer. His ability to get to the basket has always been decent but he's struggled to actually finish around the rim. That wasn't the case last night. With that being said, I'm not sure he hit a single jumpshot. Let's hope that was just him knocking off the rust.
4. Powell is what we needed LaVine to be - an absolute bucket that doesn't do too much. Powell plays his game and gets his buckets, but he doesn't try to dominate the ball like a first option. That's something Zach never learned to do.
5. I get the feeling Jalen Smith may end up having a really big season and get the Bulls a nice return at the deadline. He's good enough that he'll likely smoke a lot of teams' backup bigs and that could make him quite attractive to other teams.
6. I haven't been on r/chicagobulls yet, but something tells me there are already some Dennis Rodman comps out there for Tobe Awaka after last night's game. And I get why. He's undersized but he's an absolute rebound magnet. If he can prove to be a reliable three point shooter, he may actually carve out a career in the league unlike Sanogo.
7. I really need Essengue to develop some sort of offensive game because his defensive versatility is so intriguing. Like Jaden McDaniels level versatility. He's so long but still so nimble. He just has zero offense which makes him hard to play.
8. I'm not sold on Giddey being the long-term point guard for this team assuming Wilson, and to a lesser extent, Matas are the real deal. But I do feel like he's a great fit for them currently. They need a point guard that can push the ball and hit them for good looks and Giddey is quite good at that even if he has other holes in his game.
Thanks for coming to my TED talk!