There isn’t much to say about the Bulls Monday night loss in Milwaukee. It was expected, they were on a back-to-back and on the road against a star-laden title contender.

But I do wonder what Arturas Karnisovas thinks of it. Especially in the wake of the self-vaunted post-AllStarBreak record last season, AK has offered many times the vision for his team and an assessment of how they’re living up it. And for the most part he’s been pleased! Sure he’s like a few more wins, and to be more consistent. But there’s lots of positives he sees, and through continuity and cohesion both luck and opponent atrophy (or apathy) will go their way and get them over the hump.

This is, of course, fireable examples of poor leadership. But based on the history of this franchise, that would only come from AK himself. The question I have is does he think this team is doing what he expected, and it’s sufficient?

I ask this overarching question after this Milwaukee loss because it was a microcosm of this team.

Playing against an opponent with more talent but still finding themselves amidst the ‘chaos’ of adding new players and integrating minutes-restricted pieces. The defense giving up a lot of open threes by design and hoping the other team misses (Bucks 14/47 from distance, with Lillard 1/9). On offense, a horrible starting lineup stint (followed up a 22 point first quarter on Sunday with an 18 point one in this game) with your 2 best players (3rd best player, Caruso, was out) performing terribly pretty much all game.

But also some brief runs behind bench activity, and a late-game ‘surge’ to finish the game with the deficit under double-digits. Oh and Vuc is a double-double machine.

The Cleaning the Glass box score has a garbage time filter, but none was applied in this game. However, being down double-digits and knowing whenever Milwaukee stopped messing around they could go on a run, it certainly felt like the game was over after this hilariously wide-open Bucks three in transition.

The Bulls called a timeout, and Zach LaVine knew it was Zach LaVine time (to get his numbers up). The Bulls were a +7 the rest of the game, with LaVine going 4-7 for 12 points.

“HEY!” ::loses the ball:: - LaVine 2023-24 slogan

They kept the Bucks off their offensive glass (25% of their misses) after getting overpowered much of the game. There was a real “please clap” sequence from Patrick Williams, who played this whole stretch and it dug his total game +/- out from -13 to -6.

I don’t think anybody covering or merely watching this team thinks that was a good performance. But what does AK think? In terms of his real thoughts, we can only go by his words and actions. And based off of those, we have to assume he thinks this is all ok. Just have to be more consistent.

Other, much more minor, stuff: