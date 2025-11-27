Bulls have a road back to back this weekend, Friday in Charlotte and Saturday in Indianapolis.

Both the Hornets and Pacers are quite bad. I was thinking before the season that the Bulls were far from guaranteed a top-10 seed in the East mostly because I didn’t think they’d win many games. But an additional reason was that the true bottom of the conference was only two teams (Brooklyn and Washington) and teams like the Hornets and Pacers were kind of in high-variable tiers where the Bulls needed a few teams in those tiers to falter.

Both the Hornets and Pacers have. The Pacers are a bit friskier lately, but seemed destined to use injuries as a valid excuse not to push for the postseason. The Hornets had what I thought was a decent offseason but look to be perpetually Hornets even after changing over ownership and management. Perhaps it is all changing when they trade LaMelo Ball, who I am not sure is playing against the Bulls because it’s hard to pin down when he ever plays.

On to the snazzy roster snapshots. Injury update isn’t going to be, well, updated. But I think I have out who should be out.

As you can see, both teams have less talent than the Bulls. But not a crazy wide deficit in talent, and the Bulls have played close and even lost to worse outfits.

(this is your game thread for both games, wanted it up before the holidays and not have to think about it)

Charlotte:

It’s possible Charlotte activates some of the 2-way players. They were in the GLeague on Wednesday, though

Indiana: