Listen: it behooves all of you to subscribe so that you don’t have to re-check the site (or even worse: Twxtter) for anything interesting with the Bulls team. I can’t think of anything beyond my latest post to even discuss. Luckily it was a great post!

The Bulls made an announcement earlier today (via), in conjunction with the White Sox and the Blackhawks that they are changing their broadcast partner for the upcoming NBA season.

Gone is NBC Sports Chicago, and arriving shortly is “CHSN”, an incomplete-acronym meaning Chicago Sports Network.

Ultimately what matters to us is how we can see the games, and to a lesser extent the quality of the broadcast. To the former, the release claims that the network will have agreements in place with cable and streaming providers, AND offer over-the-air viewing in the Chicago area. That’d be cool, if true.

I’m even more skeptical that this will be an improved product. I’m far from an expert on “media” or “business”, but from what I understand the regional sports network bubble has burst and going a do-it-yourself route (NBC Sports Network was also co-owned by the teams, but with a significant equity stake from NBC parent company Comcast) will be at reduced expenditures. From what the blog Sox Machine has found this summer, this new company barely even exists.

Speaking of The Sox, we know ‘dorf has mettled with even their broadcast to bring in cheaper ass-kissers. Luckily for us (in this respect, anyway), he doesn’t care about the Bulls enough to bother with such a minor detail. It probably means the team of Adam Amin and Stacey King will stay, and while I find them insufferable it’s more that I find any excitement surrounding the AKME Bulls as disingenuous and they’re ultimately better than many other home broadcasts.

Less certain is what it means for the shoulder programming and website. I’d have to imagine they’ll still have a post-game show of some kind, but do they need both Kendall Gill and Will Perdue? Do they want to pay an “Insider” (currently: KC Johnson) at all?

This whole thing will almost certainly look cheap, at least at the start. Maybe it’s meant to be temporary until the NBA can figure out what to do with local broadcasting rights for all their teams.

So not much changing and it doesn’t affect the on-court team. It just struck me as a reminder of how small-time the Chicago Bulls are when it should be a juggernaut given their market and brand.

The Sox have to share with another baseball team. The Blackhawks are in a second-tier sports league. The Bulls are lumped in here with this news that sounds eerily similar to a long-running procedural series that reduces budget and switches networks for a final season.

Luckily for us, previous seasons remain available for streaming under “The Last Dance” banner.