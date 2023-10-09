Discover more from BlogABull.com
I somewhat botched the opportunity of the dead part of the NBA calendar to set expectations for in-season site coverage. But I shouldn’t need to give warning that a Sunday afternoon preseason game wouldn’t necessitate anything urgent.
Especially after learning that the Bulls’ preseason opening opponent was resting nearly all their good players. And from what I could tell, their remaining star Brook Lopez had his routine domination of Vucevic.
But though the Bulls official social media trolled us pregame with a reminder that this is the same old team, we had a week of stories from Camp Cohesion suggesting that this would be different. They’d play faster, share the ball more, shoot more threes, young players with more opportunity…you may recall this as the kind of thing every team says every year. And what the Bulls themselves said last year. Though in most cases a team pushing this at least has plausible optimism for change due to meaningful personnel additions, versus this year’s Bulls big change being…hiring a shooting coach and eating meals together.
But those covering the team in attendance couldn’t help themselves, maybe as their way of professionally coping:
Long-term pronouncements aside, it was good to see some on-court examples of a dedication to playing faster. Coby White started at point guard and had a very good performance, which yes included pushing in transition with the ball, and a quick trigger from distance on the break:
This is good, and follows through on what Billy Donovan was saying in camp. Surely I’m not convinced, as Donovan is a “players coach” who doesn’t actually try to implement things, but seeing it in preseason against the Bucks B-squad is better than not.
There’s been a lot of diagnosis in the Bulls offense going all the way to 24th last season, in spite of their best players being offensive-minded, healthy, and shooting the ball very well. And it’s not that complicated, the biggest issue is shot quality and frequency: Bulls offense was actually 9th when just looking at half-court plays (via). The stated goal is to get up more threes in transition and as a result of kickouts after drives to the rim.
I haven’t thought much about the big PG ‘battle’ in camp, initially thinking the decisionmakers didn’t even put forth the best choice - Alex Caruso, if only so I can stop hearing how underrated he is - but “more Coby White” could be the kind of personnel change that may make a difference.
And it’s heartening to see Vuc not involved, as all the digital ink spent on that ‘new wrinkle’ last week appears to be coming exclusively from a biased source:
We know enough not to be fooled by preseason. If it means White wins the starting job, that’s progress. And the additions of Carter, Craig, and Patrick Williams taking a magic confidence enhancer (unconfirmed reports of another “record-scratch” passed opportunity in this game) may help on the margins. But then we’ll still have to see a commitment from the Mid 3, even after some if doesn’t work initially in the regular season: LaVine upping his three point attempts significantly, DeRozan maybe 2 more out of the corner per game and more willingness for his midrange to be a failsafe versus first option, and Vuc to get out of the way (OK, Billy can throw Vuc a bone of leading the 2nd unit).
Can Billy Donovan teach the old guard new tricks?
I think they are trying to change, but also that their instincts will show up when times get tough and they will revert to their old ways. Every team wants to push the tempo more, it rarely lasts. That was the best part about Lonzo as he really could keep it up. Overall, we'll be looking at roughly the same team as last year, somewhere in the top 7-10 in the East. The only difference being I actually see management making big changes this time around if we don't find any success this season.
A few way-too-early observations after yesterday's preseason game:
1. Carter and Craig were excellent additions. Not saying they'll magically make this team a top six seed, but they will legitimately provide in areas the Bulls have been lacking over the last couple of years. And they are both on great contracts, so I'll give AK credit for that. I also think the two of them should start alongside the mid-3.
2. Coby looked really good. He made a couple poor passes, but the two that I remember were booth good looks, he just made the pass a touch too late. Hopefully as he gets more comfortable, those decisions will start coming a tad sooner and not result in turnovers.
3. Pat was also solid. I'll admit, my hopes are raised for Pat this season and I'm ready to be disappointed. Some of his quotes over the past week or so have given me hope. He has seemed much more confident and even willing to say he wants the ball in his hands. That's not something we would have heard last year. Dude still needs to rebound though. He can't be grabbing two or three rebounds a game.
4. Dalen Terry is not long for the NBA. It would behoove the Bulls to trade him for whatever they can as soon as possible. I like his aggression but he just seems lost.