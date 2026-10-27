Once again no full breakdown of this game, Bulls-Celtics went about 3 and a half quarters with runs both ways before Payton Pritchard went nuclear and made for much garbage time.

Unlike his 30-point effort in the previous game, Wilson’s 17 against the Celtics didn’t make for many highlight compilations on YouTube. While looking for one, I came across this shit:

going to have to shut down ‘Bulls fan content creators’ until we figure out what is going on

Team wise, there are several worrisome early trends, though it’s so early they are not that worrisome. And since this is a rebuild with its first superstar-potential piece, even if the team trends were happening for longer, it still wouldn’t matter as much as Caleb Wilson highlights.

Stopping after Wilson’s initial stint in the 2nd half, in 23 minutes he had 11 points on 5/11 shooting, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, a steal, 2 blocks, and 2 turnovers. So still not much in way of outside shooting, and ultimately not the best production, especially in comparison to his last game.

But he showed cool flashes of potential. I think we can stop with the Patrick Williams comparisons already, but know that Williams not only never was producing regular box score stats, but he never even showed flashes of spectacular play like Wilson did in Boston.

This video (via Steph Noh on the app that won’t be linked) starts with the 2 blocks and then a series of examples of Wilson creating his own advantage and shot.

Then this from Will Gottlieb, 2 examples of Wilson operating as facilitator out of a pick and roll

I don’t know about you, but I’d rather just look at this stuff and not worry about ::waves hands around:: all the rest of it, at least not yet.