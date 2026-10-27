BlogABull.com

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1d

Patrick Williams had 2 cool dunk attempts his rookie year and one of them was the play he got injured on. Darkly funny

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TheArtistJB's avatar
TheArtistJB
1d

Those thumbnails are so funny.

“Another collapse?!”

“This team is abysmal!” while David Kaplan is engulfed in flames.

Like…what were these content creators expecting?

Anyone who pays an ounce of attention to the NBA knew the Bulls weren’t going to be good this year, but that’s ok because it’s year one of a rebuild and nothing matters other than the development of the young players and acquiring more draft capital. So why are some YouTubers posting about the games as if this team has actual expectations?

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