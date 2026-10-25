No time for a full breakdown of the Bulls loss to the Washington Wizards (not a bad roster, even without Dybantsa), and really all you need to know in the context of this Bulls rebuild is:

Caleb Wilson: 38 minutes, 30 points on 10/24 shooting, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, a block, and 0 turnovers.

Here are the highlights!

Wilson did all this in spite of going 1/9 from three, because he had a whole lotta shots at the rim.

It’s too early to think of how this is “development” in exactly how he got these numbers, but it is early enough to feel good that Wilson can establish a floor of this much production this early in his career. Patrick Williams, a fellow highly-picked athletic young forward, had a career-high of 14 rebounds matching what Caleb did in his third game. And Williams only got to 30 points once, on the last game of the regular season in his second season.

Wilson’s team now embarks on an extremely challenging stretch of opponents. It’s on them all to at least stay close and competitive so Wilson can be in ‘regular’ NBA minutes and potentially even crunch time like the past 2 games.