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TheMoon's avatar
TheMoon
3d

Hell yeah. That was the first game, including SL, preseason, and the early regular season, where he pretty much hit all the notes I expected him to as a prospect. Really great to see, I was basically fist pumping like a moron for 2 hrs at the bar where I took in the game.

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TC's avatar
TC
3d

Most impressed by the 14 rebounds. rebounds are an effort stat and i had been non-plussed so far but that was a great sign. Not too concerned about the 3...he could prob stand to stay around 5-6 attempts though.

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