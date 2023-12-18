In what everyone but Arturas Karnisovas comprehends, “played well against good teams” is very much driven by the context of the schedule.

The Sixers have been destroying opponents lately and lead the lead in net rating. But they have listed star center Joel Embiid as ‘questionable’ entering tonight, which no doubt changes everything.

Here’s a look at the roster, lots of new additions after their James Harden trade last month.

Does this look like a team that needs Zach LaVine? I don’t think so, neither does Jake Fischer of Yahoo!, who doesn’t outright say but somewhat implies that any mention of Philly is not accurately sourced and merely an agenda pushed to make the LaVine trade market seem more robust than a single suitor. Notice that when Shams says the Sixers, he uses language such as “are expected to” and not that he’s reporting that there’s actual interest.

Speaking of LaVine’s market, I posted a little something earlier today on his agent doing damage control. This was on Substack’s “Notes”, which is somewhat like Twitter but longer-form and not as immoral to engage with.

Injury Report: Marcus Morris is also questionable.

The Bulls listed Caruso as questionable and Torrey Craig as doubtful after the latter hurt his foot and had to leave early from Saturday’s loss in Miami.

Schedule factor: Sixers also last played on Saturday, but that was the 2nd night of a back-to-back. Perhaps the 3rd-game-in-4-nights is why Embiid may sit.

Betting line: Bulls at +375 to win, even with this Embiid news. Implied final score: PHI 118, CHI 107

Game Time: 6 central

Come back around game time for the LIVE OPEN CHAT on Substack app and web browser. Also a way better experience than Twitter!