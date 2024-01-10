This post is mostly to just take a look at the Rockets roster. It’s an interesting one after their flurry of additions in the offseason and trying to hit second gear in their rebuild.

Jeff Green technically drafted by Seattle he’s so old

So far the results have been pretty good. They’re surprisingly 4th in defense and currently 11th in the league in net rating with a 18-17 actual record.

A couple things that will bode well for the Bulls though:

The Rockets stink on the road, bizarrely 21st in defense and bottom 5 in defensive rebounding. So we should get another game where Andre Drummond feasts and everyone covering the game for some reason will say this actually makes them long for more Vuc.

And then they have a couple key injuries, as you see above starting SF Dillon Brooks is out as well as a top frontcourt sub in Eason.

Injury Report: nobody for the Rockets besides the OUT

Bulls injury report now just probables.

Schedule factor: Rockets last played 2 nights ago like the Bulls, traveling from Miami. So maybe some Chicago nightlife flu in this one for them.

Betting line: Bulls -165 to win, Implied final score: CHI 110, HOU 106

Game Time: 7 central. Come back tonight for the OPEN THREAD.

