Bulls vs. Rockets roster snapshot and game preview: not quite Hornets-level but a winnable matchup
Rockets stink on the road and have a couple key injuries
This post is mostly to just take a look at the Rockets roster. It’s an interesting one after their flurry of additions in the offseason and trying to hit second gear in their rebuild.
So far the results have been pretty good. They’re surprisingly 4th in defense and currently 11th in the league in net rating with a 18-17 actual record.
A couple things that will bode well for the Bulls though:
The Rockets stink on the road, bizarrely 21st in defense and bottom 5 in defensive rebounding. So we should get another game where Andre Drummond feasts and everyone covering the game for some reason will say this actually makes them long for more Vuc.
And then they have a couple key injuries, as you see above starting SF Dillon Brooks is out as well as a top frontcourt sub in Eason.
Injury Report: nobody for the Rockets besides the OUT
Bulls injury report now just probables.
Schedule factor: Rockets last played 2 nights ago like the Bulls, traveling from Miami. So maybe some Chicago nightlife flu in this one for them.
Betting line: Bulls -165 to win, Implied final score: CHI 110, HOU 106
Game Time: 7 central. Come back tonight for the OPEN THREAD.
Hoping for a win but not encouraged by our performance against the Hornets. Was painful to watch.
This was not an enjoyable game to watch, and a "bad" win (counts as a win. Horrible basketball all the way through.) Billy gave up coaching in the 4th quarter, which is okay because his team stopped playing team ball, so he might as well. Vucevic doing 1-on-1 shit against Sengun was both irritating and hilarious, because he got the worst of it every time, the whole thing happened during a stretch when the Bulls didn't score for 5 minutes+.
Per yfBB's post yesterday, if you wanted to increase Zach's trade value you would want to pull a fire alarm or something to get them out of the building when this was going on. The Bulls let him "facilitate" in the 4th and surprise, surprise, he nearly decapitated a few fans with his passing. Thankfully people who do this for a living are probably not unclear of who and what Zach LaVine is. His worst play is built into the (apparently awful) asking price. His best play is not going to fool anyone.
The Bulls' closing line-up was terrible against the Hornets, it was terrible against the Rockets and apparently it's our starting lineup again and it is just as bad as we remember.