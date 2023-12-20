Bulls vs. Lakers roster snapshot and preview: a look at future Bulls?
multiple storylines, with the Bulls playing well and LaVine's preferred destination in town
This is good meme-ing:
Indeed, while “the Bulls playing a lot better and being more enjoyable to watch” provides interest in tonight’s matchup against the Lakers, there is also the cloud overhead concerning that the Lakers are where LaVine wants to go, and seemingly they’re the only suitor.
So the Bulls are kind of screwed either way tonight when it comes to getting the Lakers to up their offer: either the Lakers look great and affirm they don’t need LaVine, or the Bulls look great and affirm they don’t need LaVine either.
Let’s take a look at this Lakers roster, a.k.a. a Zach trade return:
Injury Report: Anthony “day-to-” Davis is questionable. Also questionable is LeBron, which would be a huge deal except I think he’s always listed that way.
Gabe Vincent is probable to make his Lakers debut tonight, he’s been out all season with a knee issue.
The Bulls have a significant injury just announced yesterday: Torrey Craig will be out multiple months with a tear in his foot. That stinks, both on the court and for potential trade deadline moves as Craig would be a solid throw-in on a larger deal to a contender.
Caruso and Patrick Williams are probable.
Schedule factor: Same rest for both teams, with Lakers traveling from L.A. and the Bulls returning home from Philly.
Betting line: Bulls are +175 to win, implied final score: CHI 110, LAL 115
Game Time: 7 central. Come back tonight for the OPEN THREAD.
Bulls vs. Lakers roster snapshot and preview: a look at future Bulls?
If AKME wanted to contend like they said they do, having such a thin bench was a crazy and avoidable mistake. DJJ is starting in Dallas and makes $2.7m. Javonte seems teamless (though maybe hurt). 1/3 of our bench literally never plays. Hoping to see Julian Phillips get some run.
I'd ask for Vanderbilt, Reaves, their pick and salary filler. Sorry nothing else does it for me. And at some point the return gets so bad, it just makes more sense to keep him.
The Lakers or Philly are the teams to me. The Lakers are closing with Reddish and Prince. The Sixers have Melton and Batum. But at some point they have to put something real on the table or we just move on.