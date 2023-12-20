This is good meme-ing:

Indeed, while “the Bulls playing a lot better and being more enjoyable to watch” provides interest in tonight’s matchup against the Lakers, there is also the cloud overhead concerning that the Lakers are where LaVine wants to go, and seemingly they’re the only suitor.

So the Bulls are kind of screwed either way tonight when it comes to getting the Lakers to up their offer: either the Lakers look great and affirm they don’t need LaVine, or the Bulls look great and affirm they don’t need LaVine either.

Let’s take a look at this Lakers roster, a.k.a. a Zach trade return:

fun quirk, here. Lakers have the #8+9+10 picks in the 2019 draft. Coby White went #7

Injury Report: Anthony “day-to-” Davis is questionable. Also questionable is LeBron, which would be a huge deal except I think he’s always listed that way.

Gabe Vincent is probable to make his Lakers debut tonight, he’s been out all season with a knee issue.

The Bulls have a significant injury just announced yesterday: Torrey Craig will be out multiple months with a tear in his foot. That stinks, both on the court and for potential trade deadline moves as Craig would be a solid throw-in on a larger deal to a contender.

Caruso and Patrick Williams are probable.

Schedule factor: Same rest for both teams, with Lakers traveling from L.A. and the Bulls returning home from Philly.

Betting line: Bulls are +175 to win, implied final score: CHI 110, LAL 115

Game Time: 7 central. Come back tonight for the OPEN THREAD.

