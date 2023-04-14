DO OR DIE HOOPS

It’s undeniably fun. That last game certainly was.

Shout-out to our counterparts at Hot Hot Hoops, who also got the axe from SBNation and are now on Substack as well.

I was pretty confident that the Bulls got this tonight, because the Heat have been outright bad this season. But when you add some “playoff context” to these numbers, the Heat look a lot better, and more on the level with the Bulls. And then the Heat have other intangible advantages like home court, rest, experience, referee baiting…

But it’s just one game, and they had all those advantages over the Hawks too and not only lost but were easily dominated. I doubt the Bulls perform quite to THAT level, but they should be able to impose their will on the game.

Or the Heat get 12 three pointers from role players and that’s that.

We’ll see: COMMENT!