It happened again over the weekend: the Bulls, an average to below-average team, ::gasp:: won a regular season NBA game when they were the underdog.

Never mind that they’ve been pretty bad against the top teams all year. To some, that Sunday victory in Minnesota is more anecdotal evidence that the Bulls are ‘weird’.

They are actually quite consistent: they’ve been roughly the 18th-24th best team in the NBA for the past three seasons. I was gonna give Will Gottlieb of CHGO some guff due to his gamer seeming to lean into this narrative, but he included this objective truth:

The idea that there is some greater level that this team can reach if they could only be consistent is exactly the problem. That sentiment is what keeps the front office believing in a team that clearly is what it is.

I am no longer upset at these random victories because I’m thinking about how Arturas Karnisovas will incorporate them into his blather. AK’s a shameless liar and not-smart person, that’s going to happen regardless. And it’s a good thing if the players and coaches believe in themselves, even to a delusional level.

But we’re less partial, and can be more rational about assessing the team. And do have a more objective goal to ‘root’ for: denial of postseason home gate revenue for Bulls ownership.

With that perspective, tonight’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks is huge.

The Hawks are sub-mid, they have already lost twice to the sorry Bulls this season and are without their best player in Trae Young. But they’ve had an above .500 record in Young’s absence, including two victories (actual Ws, not merely ‘competitive’ losses) against the conference-leading Celtics. I can’t say I do a comprehensive dive of the hoops internet, but I don’t think anybody is writing that the Hawks are some sleeping giant.

They’re 1.5 games behind the Bulls and would have to overcome the tiebreaker as well. With so few games left in the season, and what’s looking like a tougher schedule (though Mickey Mouse March extends into April, so that’s speculation), this is kind of must-win for Atlanta. I doubt they care as much as I do about hosting that first play-in game, my hate is too strong.