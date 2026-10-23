Weird start time for Bulls-Bucks in Milwaukee, a 3pm central tipoff because the city of Milwaukee is hosting game one of the World Series tonight.

No word on whether there was discussion of outright cancelling the game due to lack of interest.

I mean, I’m pretty interested to see how the Bulls fare against a much worse opponent than the Raptors, but also there’s 80 more after this.

Now, are the Bucks that much worse than the Bulls? I kind of half-committed to this in my season preview, but will repeat: casually analyzing every roster’s current-season talent, I don’t believe the Bulls are better than any team in the East, including Milwaukee post-Giannis:

a few Bucks, including Ament, didn’t play in game 1 but nobody is listed on injury report today for them

Bulls injury report added Josh Giddey after he somewhat-sheepishly admitted he was ‘playing through a wrist thing’, but he’s available to play. Jordan Hawkins is off the injury report but Tiago Splitter said pregame that Hawkins wouldn’t dress. Nic Claxton remains out.

I’ve posted the chat below, come on by during the daytime!