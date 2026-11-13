Getting this up as a discussion stub, and also to publish my nifty roster snapshots.

Atlanta Hawks at home on Friday night

Flemings, Dennis listed as questionable...

then Saturday night off to Minnesota, where the LaMelo-led Wolves are holding it down while missing their superstar:

The Bulls themselves also have a roster change! They filled the final roster spot (late into the season for no reason whatsoever besides saving money) with training camp signee Orlando Robinson.

Per The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi:

15 active roster spots (as opposed to 14) makes it so two-way guys have 50 games each to play (instead of 90 days between them) before needing to be converted. Bulls are expected to lean into using their two-way guys.

Ironically, their big man two-way player, Tobe Awaka, is out with injury for Friday at least.

Powell and Swain are questionable

Comment here, all weekend!

Leave a comment