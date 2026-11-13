Getting this up as a discussion stub, and also to publish my nifty roster snapshots.
Atlanta Hawks at home on Friday night
then Saturday night off to Minnesota, where the LaMelo-led Wolves are holding it down while missing their superstar:
The Bulls themselves also have a roster change! They filled the final roster spot (late into the season for no reason whatsoever besides saving money) with training camp signee Orlando Robinson.
Per The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi:
15 active roster spots (as opposed to 14) makes it so two-way guys have 50 games each to play (instead of 90 days between them) before needing to be converted. Bulls are expected to lean into using their two-way guys.
Ironically, their big man two-way player, Tobe Awaka, is out with injury for Friday at least.
Comment here, all weekend!
Kind of silly Matas has a distinct three point celebration
Flipped it on to start 4th quarter…man Jock Landale didn't even make it a debate as to who is the most overpaid Australian on the court tonight