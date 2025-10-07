BlogABull.com

7d

Buzelis is looking great. Not forcing shots, and making them at a good clip.

4d

Took one for the team and watched the whole game late last night (on DVR since I was still full of adrenaline from Cubs win). Also watched the first one in Cleveland. I shared my thoughts on Jevon Carter separately, but a few other notes:

1. The Cavs' starters were trying pretty hard (too hard?)

2. Tre Jones is actually really good...like he could give solid minutes to a much better team than ours. One of our few guys who seems like he could excel in playoff basketball

3. Zach Collins is gonna have moments of semi-brilliance but also moments where he looks overmatched.

4. Okoro similarly looks like a stud one minute, but then a scrub the next (I think Cleveland fans know this)

5. Yuki is super fun, even more so now than in the spastic chaos of summer league.

6. Patrick Williams...what is he? Still looks like a project out there, even though he flashed "competence" several times last night. I am so sick of watching that guy

7. Noa Essengue is going to get minutes this year. He is definitely not going to be buried in the G League all season. He needs to work on defensive awareness and get stronger, but he's actually not that "raw" in the way we usually talk about young prospects. Really good sense for where the ball is (and is going to be) on offense in a way that PWill has never shown, ever.

8. Julian Phillips and Dalen Terry. Why? They're sub-replacement level athletes with very little upside at this point. Every team needs one guy like that, but why two? I kind of feel about them the same way that the band Pavement felt about the Smashing Pumpkins and Stone Temple Pilots.

9. Matas is getting good. He may not evolve into a true star this year, but he is going to do a lot of great things, and may look REALLY good against bad/apathetic teams.

