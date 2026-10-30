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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
5d

Probably not a good headline after 6 games

Caleb Wilson Questions Chicago Bulls' Effort After NBA Cup Loss to Celtics https://roundtable.io/sports/nba/bulls/news/caleb-wilson-questions-chicago-bulls-effort-after-nba-cup-loss-to-celtics

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TheArtistJB's avatar
TheArtistJB
4d

I thought we’d see that Wilson is the best player on the team by Thanksgiving and even that prediction ended up being too safe. We’re already seeing it.

Giddey playing like crap is whatever because I never believed he’d be a core member of the next great Bulls team.

My concerns right now are Matas and Splitter.

This is supposed to be Matas’ leap year and we’re not seeing it so far. It’s still early, but if this continues for a while, it’ll be time to ask if his ceiling is lower than we hoped.

Splitter needs to prove that he can bring SOMETHING to the table, because I’m not sure what actual value he’s providing right now.

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