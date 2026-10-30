The NBA Cup group play begins tonight. The Bulls will not be on Amazon Prime but will be on a new court, this one in Boston:

The Celtics are the Bulls’ by-far toughest opponent in their group, with follow-up games against the Hornets, Wizards, and Hawks. Bulls were absolutely throttled by the Celtics just last week, we’ll see if tonight may be even worse with Celtics coach Joe Mazzula respecting The Cup?

Same injury report as last time, besides Dailyn Swain (who’s not in the rotation) out with back soreness. Jalen Smith was on the injury report earlier today with a finger sprain, but is now listed as available.

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