The NBA Cup group play begins tonight. The Bulls will not be on Amazon Prime but will be on a new court, this one in Boston:
The Celtics are the Bulls’ by-far toughest opponent in their group, with follow-up games against the Hornets, Wizards, and Hawks. Bulls were absolutely throttled by the Celtics just last week, we’ll see if tonight may be even worse with Celtics coach Joe Mazzula respecting The Cup?
Same injury report as last time, besides Dailyn Swain (who’s not in the rotation) out with back soreness. Jalen Smith was on the injury report earlier today with a finger sprain, but is now listed as available.
Come on down and COMMENT:
Probably not a good headline after 6 games
Caleb Wilson Questions Chicago Bulls' Effort After NBA Cup Loss to Celtics https://roundtable.io/sports/nba/bulls/news/caleb-wilson-questions-chicago-bulls-effort-after-nba-cup-loss-to-celtics
I thought we’d see that Wilson is the best player on the team by Thanksgiving and even that prediction ended up being too safe. We’re already seeing it.
Giddey playing like crap is whatever because I never believed he’d be a core member of the next great Bulls team.
My concerns right now are Matas and Splitter.
This is supposed to be Matas’ leap year and we’re not seeing it so far. It’s still early, but if this continues for a while, it’ll be time to ask if his ceiling is lower than we hoped.
Splitter needs to prove that he can bring SOMETHING to the table, because I’m not sure what actual value he’s providing right now.