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Waveland14's avatar
Waveland14
5dEdited

Loved Caleb tonight but the Bulls had no chance to win this game without Okoro, Smith, and Jones. I think they could all play meaningful playoff minutes for other teams and I hope we trade them in Jan/Feb and get something decent in return. Powell obviously as well.

I've been generally a fan of Buzelis but a lot of that has been visualizing what he could become. Maybe this is a "Captain Obvious" thought but after seeing him next to Caleb it's pretty clear that Matas is both positionally redundant and inferior. I like the kid but I wonder what kind of return we could get for him. We're going to have to make a decision on extending him next summer and I'm guessing he'll be expensive to retain.

Essengue didn't surprise me today. I have been expecting this side of him to emerge. I watched a ton of highlights of him on his European squad and he just hasn't played with that freedom or confidence for the Bulls yet. He's also bigger now!

As for Giddey I really hope people remember the player he was for a long stretch during spring and fall 2025. But he's not that player now, with the wrist thing that seems to be impacting his confidence. Today was not as awful as Wed, but could the Bulls just shut him down for awhile? Could the wrist improve with a couple months off?

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Captain Kirk's Tooth Gap's avatar
Captain Kirk's Tooth Gap
5d

Should Tre Jones be starting at point guard? He adds penetration, which is something the starters could use. He's also a better point of attack defender than Giddey.

I feel like most of the talk around Essengue since drafting him was wondering if he could put on weight and become a center. But what if he just stays skinny and becomes a 6'11" small forward that picks up full court every play?

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