I was graciously asked to be on the latest episode of Cash Considerations, with my old mates Jason and Ricky.
The majority of discussion was surrounding Arturas Karnisovas’s press conference and what a disaster that was.
Then we did try to figure out various paths for the Bulls to take. Outside of a rebuild, never a rebuild. An accidental tank is floated though.
Apple:
Spotify:
BlogABull.com does emails now:
In the spirit of NFL Mock Draft season where people specify Preferred (the mock draft you want to happen) vs. Predicted (the mock draft you think will happen), is your Accidental Tank scenario Preferred or Predicted? It almost sounded preferred in the pod but that doesn't make much sense to me.
Yo, I just wanna say, all content in this podcast ep aside, it's good to see Blogabull and Cash Considerations still hooking up, long may it continue to be so. I've subbed for the year, least I could do, BaB is the best bulls content around. I've had a couple of different usernames over the 15+ years I've enjoyed this site, I've even been on the ban chopping block once or twice throughout history and survived haha, but still here, still appreciate what you do Matt. So thank you.