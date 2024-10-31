I said it yesterday, and it’s only worsened after the Bulls earned another improbable victory (they all are) to go to 3-2 on this young and hopeless season: we have to shut down the Bulls Takes Industrial Complex until we figure out what’s going on.

It’s extended beyond hype-men to the reasonable, as the heretofore sensible Will Gottlieb at Chuggo is already throwing out all his priors and giving in to the seduction of Billy-ball:

The Chicago Bulls are not who I thought they were…it’s clear now: the Bulls have carved out a fresh identity that actually fits this roster. The Bulls lead the league in pace, logging more possessions per 48 minutes than anyone else. They’ve clawed back from 20-point deficits in back-to-back games by turning up the tempo and outgunning playoff-caliber teams.

Gottlieb goes on to assert that while the fast-paced Bulls offense is not actually good (and that’s charitable: they’re actually 4th-worst in basketball), it’s their “surprising” defense winning games, by being good overall (7th) and more noticeably better as the game goes on.

Yes, this is certainly surprising! This Bulls defense has personnel suggesting they’ll be one of the worst in the league. That didn’t change, and still shows up a lot…just in first halves.

Here’s where it gets goofy for Gottlieb: instead of taking these incongruent results as mere early season fluctuations, he instead takes it as causal evidence of a formula that “seems sustainable”.

It is merely theoretical that the Bulls running on offense will wear down teams over the course of games. I wouldn’t make any similar declarations until, oh I don’t know, like 35 games? Certainly not 5.

Unlike me, Will talks to the principals involved, so it makes sense that the vibes inside the building would be positive. But I think nearly all subsets of Bulls fans had something negative to take from Wednesday’s win:

patrons - horribly played game: slowest of the season, and at one point between both teams there were 24 missed shots in a row.

smarmy-AK haters: “home court” preserved, Vuc double-double

tank-humpers: a victory

LaVine truthers: Zach hurt his shoulder

“youth movement” believers: Matas Buzelis replaced from the very back half of the rotation by Torrey Craig.

This site will not be flustered: there is still hope of a lot to cheer for in the coming weeks of games. The team will be bad and we will be right.