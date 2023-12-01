It was objectively ‘cool’ and ‘good’ that the Bulls snapped their 5-game losing streak with a win at home over the contending Bucks after going into the game with 2 of their 3 best players out in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Their 3rd best player, Alex Caruso, went over his Caruso-imposed minutes restriction to get nearly 30 in this overtime game. He hit the biggest shot of the night, forcing a tie in regulation with yet another clutch three-pointer (he’s 5/6 on such attempts this season, among the league leaders). He also made a bunch of other plays that don’t do show up on the box score.

Lots of other solid-to-very-good performances up and down the roster. The defense was the main story, as they put up a 102.7 defensive rating against one of the best offenses in basketball (that fell to 6th after last night).

On offense, they ran a bit more, and passed a LOT more. Most assists in a game this season with 32, and though it resulted in their 2nd-highest turnover percentage game of the season as well, that’s what can happen when you pass the ball.

So do I have to try out my new ‘smug Karnisovas’ meme just because something good happened? No….well, no. It’s a defense mechanism against knowing the front office is a combination of idiots and bullshit artists. I don’t doubt he will cite this game as a victory against a good team in front of hard-working Chicagoans as evidence that he’s not an abject failure. But that is the case regardless that one game isn’t going to sway, so we might as well enjoy it from a fan perspective.

Just this week, Karnisovas was the subject of rumors that he “wants to see what the roster looks like post-LaVine trade first” before entertaining the trade of other players.

Last night, he got to see it. And he will for the foreseeable future, as it was announced today that LaVine will be out at least a week with this totally-real foot injury.

tried and failed to get a photo from last night, this is a couple years old

LaVine’s absence is likely a positive given how he’s played personally and clearly adversely affected his teammates*. Combine that with a schedule break after the In-Season Tournament faceplant gives them matchups in Charlotte and hosting the Spurs. This means the Bulls may look a lot better, certainly be a more enjoyable watch, and perhaps get a few wins and keep them IN THE HUNT for the 10th place in the 2nd conference.

*[Should be mentioned that DeRozan is still up in the air with his ankle sprain. Unlike Zach, I don’t think his return will be anything but positive. Compared to LaVine he’s better, more well-liked, and tries harder]

See, couldn’t help myself but guard against AK taking the wrong lessons from this information. Rushing into a LaVine trade just to excise the bad feelings and delay bigger decisions. But at least that information gathering should be more entertaining.