Hello subscribers. We’re trying something new for tonight’s draft, the Substack ‘Chat’.
available to all subscribers, free or paid:
This is my first time using this Substack feature. I think it should be more conducive to live, frequent, comments than the standard posts. And it has to be better than Twitter?
See ya there. AKME (both!) are expected to address the media tonight, whether or not they actually acquire a selection tonight. So at the least we’ll have….that.
Given the Bucks got #36 for a 2030 2nd and cash, it does feel the Bulls got fleeced giving up 2 future 2nds for #35. Bulls' cheapness strikes again.
That said, while I can't immediately love or hate the pick because I know little about Julian Phillips, it is nice to get someone in the draft and that P-Will is now not the only player above 6'6 on the current roster now. Well, that we expect will play, anyways.