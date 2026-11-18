The Bulls are inherently uninteresting when Caleb Wilson is out, or at least they are not interesting to the point where I feel a desire to break down trends across a game or even three games.

It’s been pretty wonky without Wilson. The defense seems better though they are helped by opponent shooting variance. Their own shooting variance remains…variable, and that win in Minnesota may be the wonkiest win of the season given that it was the Bulls bench that led them in that one. Individually, Buzelis and Giddey have not strung together multiple good games to where we can even start to think Wilson was holding them back.

The schedule has also been a bit lighter, much moreso tonight. Here are your Brooklyn Nets, a very strange roster that is at the least evenly-talented as Chicago, perhaps with better top-end players.

For the Bulls, no injuries even though three players had to leave the last game in Cleveland.

Leave a comment