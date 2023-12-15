Coby White continues to be on a remarkable run, leading the Bulls in this LaVine-less stretch that included taking out an injured-and-fatigued Miami team on Thursday night.

After a dreadful start to the season, Coby’s 3pt percentage is now nearly 43%, and on a ton of attempts. He’s had hot shooting stretches before, but not for this many games in a row, and what’s also different this time is it appears to have residual effects on other aspects of his game.

Against the Heat, Coby was merely 4 of 11 from distance. Which is still very good but not flukey-good like some other recent games from him. And opponents are respecting not only the number of attempts but from how far he’s extended his range.

respect from YouTube thumbnail creators too

It’s causing them to fly out to the perimeter and requiring Coby to adjust. And White has done just that. He had 11 assists to 0 turnovers in nearly 40 minutes of action. Will Gottlieb at CHGO went over every one individually.

And what I found even more impressive was several drives and finishes White had in the 2nd half. The Bulls got out to a huge lead in this game due to three-point shooting, but it was looking like at several points in the game that Miami would have a comeback completed as a result of simply overwhelming the Bulls defense. But Coby had several key baskets to keep Miami at arm’s length:

Coby has actually seen his improvement lag in the inside finishing department, and his physical traits has always historically (may not always in the future) held him back there.

The Heat, without Bam Adebayo, were a joke outfit in terms of rim protection. That needs (?) to be included in this analysis too.

But if Coby’s shooting is kept up - and man, very weird to see him grab his sore wrist after every bomb - and he’s matured as a decisionmaker for when teams guard him differently, that’s a huge breakthrough.

Other stuff from that game: