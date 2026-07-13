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your friendly BullsBlogger
3d

Noah Essengue game 2:

Joel Lorenzi

>>it feels like he has so little control over his body....Tiago Splitter says Noa didn’t start the second half because Splitter “wanted more from him.” Noted he had a couple early turnovers, that Splitter wanted more ball handling to start the 3rd.<<

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Captain Kirk's Tooth Gap's avatar
Captain Kirk's Tooth Gap
3d

Not only should Dillingham have been playing in SL due to his own NBA struggles, but he should have been playing because the Bulls SL squad desperately needs a point guard. The Sellers/Swain point guard combo has been truly horrific.

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