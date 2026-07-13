Caleb Wilson had one of the best Summer League debuts ever
highlights from the Bulls rookie(s) first NBA-ish action
You probably saw this stat already, but it is truly wild: Caleb Wilson hit 7 three-pointers in his entire college career, going 7-27 in 24 games. In his Summer League debut for the Bulls, he hit 7 threes in 33 minutes.
Included in that highlight package is one from the defensive end, a chasedown block that looked so good you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking he threw the errant behind-the-back pass on purpose to set it up.
Should we be concerned that almost none of Wilson’s attempts, let alone buckets, were in the paint?
No! Though it would dampen any Hall of Fame trajectory to figure some of these heaves were flukey. But why would you want to do that? Maybe Wilson is already looking like the biggest star the Bulls have had since Jimmy Butler.
I gave this Summer League game the kind of attention it deserved, a half-casual watch. I think it is worth noting that their opponent in the Grizzlies played several non-rookies1 plus the guy picked ahead of Wilson in Cameron Boozer.
The Bulls, meanwhile, were very inexperienced surrounding Wilson, including no established point guard. Dailyn Swain, more of a wing prospect not tasked with ballhandling much in college, was - as directed by Tiago Splitter - the lead playmaker for the SummerBulls.
Swain struggled personally and with offense-organizing duties, though he improved a bit in the 2nd half as described by on-the-ground Will Gottlieb of CHGO:
[Swain] looking overtaxed as the primary ball handler but was much more under control playing out of a closeout situation
And here’s a non-playmaking highlight:
As for functionally-a-rookie Noa Essengue, I was not happy he was wearing a baggy T-Shirt under his jersey. As for better analysis, I’ll leave it to Ricky:
As for some of the even-fringier members of the team, undrafted 2-way contract signee Jaylin Sellers earned consternation over his ballhogging (and shooting 4 of 13 didn’t help). I didn’t notice the other 2-way player Tobe Awaka and see in the box score that he had 6 fouls, with 6 combined attempts+rebounds+blocks.
The SummerBulls play again on Monday.
Including an all-rookie 1st teamer in Cedric Coward, and O-Max Prosper, a former 1st rounder who’s played in 3 seasons and just turned 24. Meanwhile, Rob Dillingham couldn’t be bothered to suit up in Vegas for the Bulls? I wonder if that says less about Dillingham and more about Bryson Graham’s lack of attention to players who aren’t his ‘targets’ (the word he used to describe punting pick #38 this year)
Noah Essengue game 2:
Joel Lorenzi
>>it feels like he has so little control over his body....Tiago Splitter says Noa didn’t start the second half because Splitter “wanted more from him.” Noted he had a couple early turnovers, that Splitter wanted more ball handling to start the 3rd.<<
Not only should Dillingham have been playing in SL due to his own NBA struggles, but he should have been playing because the Bulls SL squad desperately needs a point guard. The Sellers/Swain point guard combo has been truly horrific.