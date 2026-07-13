You probably saw this stat already, but it is truly wild: Caleb Wilson hit 7 three-pointers in his entire college career, going 7-27 in 24 games. In his Summer League debut for the Bulls, he hit 7 threes in 33 minutes.

Included in that highlight package is one from the defensive end, a chasedown block that looked so good you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking he threw the errant behind-the-back pass on purpose to set it up.

Should we be concerned that almost none of Wilson’s attempts, let alone buckets, were in the paint?

No! Though it would dampen any Hall of Fame trajectory to figure some of these heaves were flukey. But why would you want to do that? Maybe Wilson is already looking like the biggest star the Bulls have had since Jimmy Butler.

I gave this Summer League game the kind of attention it deserved, a half-casual watch. I think it is worth noting that their opponent in the Grizzlies played several non-rookies plus the guy picked ahead of Wilson in Cameron Boozer.

The Bulls, meanwhile, were very inexperienced surrounding Wilson, including no established point guard. Dailyn Swain, more of a wing prospect not tasked with ballhandling much in college, was - as directed by Tiago Splitter - the lead playmaker for the SummerBulls.

Swain struggled personally and with offense-organizing duties, though he improved a bit in the 2nd half as described by on-the-ground Will Gottlieb of CHGO:

[Swain] looking overtaxed as the primary ball handler but was much more under control playing out of a closeout situation

And here’s a non-playmaking highlight:

As for functionally-a-rookie Noa Essengue, I was not happy he was wearing a baggy T-Shirt under his jersey. As for better analysis, I’ll leave it to Ricky:

As for some of the even-fringier members of the team, undrafted 2-way contract signee Jaylin Sellers earned consternation over his ballhogging (and shooting 4 of 13 didn’t help). I didn’t notice the other 2-way player Tobe Awaka and see in the box score that he had 6 fouls, with 6 combined attempts+rebounds+blocks.

The SummerBulls play again on Monday.