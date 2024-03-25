Heard on NoDunks (though they didn't come up with it) the concept of 'Mickey Mouse March', where NBA teams are either resting or tanking, except for a few middle squads like your Chicago Bulls.

Which wouldn’t be a huge problem except Bulls management doesn't think of this context, and will spin anything as a good data point.

They recently lost to the similarly-mid Rockets, and while the Celtics were resting 3 starters (see: MMMarch) they managed to put away the Bulls fairly easily too.

And here is tonight’s Washington Wizards. AK can’t legitimately call this “competitive” because of the opponent this time:

That’s it! Just wanted something up on the site for commenters, also I genuinely enjoy going through NBA transactions since my own team doesn’t make any.

