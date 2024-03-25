Bulls vs. Wizards game preview, a.k.a. Mickey Mouse March
look at this! is this Wizards team 'competitive'?
Heard on NoDunks (though they didn't come up with it) the concept of 'Mickey Mouse March', where NBA teams are either resting or tanking, except for a few middle squads like your Chicago Bulls.
Which wouldn’t be a huge problem except Bulls management doesn't think of this context, and will spin anything as a good data point.
They recently lost to the similarly-mid Rockets, and while the Celtics were resting 3 starters (see: MMMarch) they managed to put away the Bulls fairly easily too.
And here is tonight’s Washington Wizards. AK can’t legitimately call this “competitive” because of the opponent this time:
That’s it! Just wanted something up on the site for commenters, also I genuinely enjoy going through NBA transactions since my own team doesn’t make any.