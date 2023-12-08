Wow, the league really gave the Bulls a schedule gift for getting rolled out of the the In Season Tournament. I’m sure Arturas Karnisovas will neglect to mention that when he touts this massive win streak after the trade deadline.

Pertaining to that win streak, old friend Stephen Noh did a nice write-up on how the Bulls are looking and producing differently without LaVine.

Will it continue? I mean…look at this opponent roster snapshot:

I thought there were going to be more new players but they waived them all

Injury Report: Spurs have a clean injury report.

Bulls are relatively clean outside of known absences. Caruso and Craig are probable and both played last game.

Schedule factor: Same rest for both teams, as they last played on Wednesday. Bulls are traveling to San Antonio, but the Spurs also were away for that game (in Minneapolis).

Betting line: Bulls -140 to win. Implied final score: SA 112, CHI 115

Game Time: 7:30 central

