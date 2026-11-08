It’s Bulls-Sixers, a re-match of last Monday where the Sixers didn’t take the Bulls too seriously so it was still halfway competitive throughout.

This one is at home, and a weirdly early (2:30pm central) start time, maybe Philly will have Chicago Nightlife Flu.

Also unique here is Nic Claxton is playing, making his season debut off the bench. Full injury report and lineups for both teams is below:

come on by!

Leave a comment