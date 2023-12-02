The early preview of Bulls-without-LaVine continues on Saturday, and they have a favorable matchup. The Pelicans played last night, and though they are playing Zion Williamson on a back-to-back for the first time all season they are resting others who are just coming back from injury in CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy.

When LaVine first made his trade request, an outside-the-box idea I had was the Pelicans.

I was summarily roasted on the ol’ shitty app for making it too rich a return. Which was fair, I plead ignorance to the Pelicans as they are pretty irrelevant and Zion never plays.

My trade idea is not interesting on a specific level, but it had these major tenets:

Zach LaVine is better and younger than McCollum, but the Pels would never acquire LaVine without moving McCollum’s remaining 2+ years of guaranteed salary. Nikola Vucevic is slight better than Jonas Valanciunas, but has a way worse contract (Jonas is expiring) I just would like a combination of two firsts/prospects. I underestimated how much Pelicans fans love Murphy (he just had his season debut after meniscus surgery, so probably best the Bulls stay away regardless). Bulls win the trade if they get Dyson Daniels, and would lose if it was Kira Lewis (a restricted FA after the season and out of their rotation).

This would be kind of a re-tool trade of LaVine that I’m not totally against though I think I’m in the minority there. That’s a different subject for a different day.

Injury Report: Jose Alvarado is questionable, though he rested last night so I’d think that was so he could play.

DeMar DeRozan is questionable for the Bulls. Bulls have 4 days of rest after this so I really don’t see the need to push DDR back in the lineup.

Schedule factor: As mentioned, back-to-back with travel for New Orleans, and also their 3rd game in four nights. Bulls have been at home and with a single day of rest.

Betting line: Bulls +125 to win. Implied final score: CHI 109, NO 112

Game Time: 7 central

