Roster preview for tonight’s opponent:
For the Bulls: while Nic Claxton is participating in practices he was ruled out for tonight.
come on down!
Roster preview for tonight’s opponent:
For the Bulls: while Nic Claxton is participating in practices he was ruled out for tonight.
come on down!
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Saw a 2nd quarter lineup of Giddey/Wilson/Buzelis/Essengue/Smith
It's position less basketball! Or all single-position basketball?
The back to back steals to end the first half by Wilson was very good and nice