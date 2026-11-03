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your friendly BullsBlogger
2d

Saw a 2nd quarter lineup of Giddey/Wilson/Buzelis/Essengue/Smith

It's position less basketball! Or all single-position basketball?

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your friendly BullsBlogger
2d

The back to back steals to end the first half by Wilson was very good and nice

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