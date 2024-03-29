Bulls vs. Nets game preview, a.k.a. (funhouse) mirror image
Mickey Mouse March does extend into April, FWIW
Tonight’s matchup technically already tipped off. I wanted to rush and look over the current Nets lineup because I haven’t looked in a while and I’m a sicko.
Yeesh. They have 10 healthy bodies, not even bothering to have their 2-way guys on reserve for tonight as they are assigned to the GLeague.
By the numbers, these teams have had pretty similar seasons:
BKN: 113.0 OFF RTG (21st), 115.5 DEF RTG (20th), -2.5 NET RTG (22nd)
CHI: 113.8 OFF RTG (19th), 115.5 DEF RTG (19th), -1.6 NET RTG (21st)
The biggest difference is the Bulls somehow have seven more victories. The Nets at the deadline did mini-sell (O’Neale and Dinwiddie gone), and…well, are they competitive? The answer is nobody cares! Both these teams are irrelevant, and one while not rebuilding still did something. I will never not be mad about the Bulls completely inactive deadline, ugh.
So the Nets are not going to get into the play-in. There is still the smaller dream of the Bulls falling to 10th and having to go on the road for that first play-in game and deprive ownership of revenue. The Bulls have this game in Brooklyn and then another in Minneapolis before facing the Hawks Monday, who are 1 game back (Bulls own tiebreaker already) and have a game hosting the Bucks Saturday.
Donovan losses another game Subbed in Vuc at 9 minutes .. no points .. no rebounds.. no defense
Nets switched to him every possession
Also played Terry over Javonte.
He is an idiot
Javonte was a +2 tonight. Dalen was a +12. Kinda hard to say he shouldn’t have played DT.