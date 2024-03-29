Tonight’s matchup technically already tipped off. I wanted to rush and look over the current Nets lineup because I haven’t looked in a while and I’m a sicko.

Yeesh. They have 10 healthy bodies, not even bothering to have their 2-way guys on reserve for tonight as they are assigned to the GLeague.

By the numbers, these teams have had pretty similar seasons:

BKN: 113.0 OFF RTG (21st), 115.5 DEF RTG (20th), -2.5 NET RTG (22nd)

CHI: 113.8 OFF RTG (19th), 115.5 DEF RTG (19th), -1.6 NET RTG (21st)

The biggest difference is the Bulls somehow have seven more victories. The Nets at the deadline did mini-sell (O’Neale and Dinwiddie gone), and…well, are they competitive? The answer is nobody cares! Both these teams are irrelevant, and one while not rebuilding still did something. I will never not be mad about the Bulls completely inactive deadline, ugh.

So the Nets are not going to get into the play-in. There is still the smaller dream of the Bulls falling to 10th and having to go on the road for that first play-in game and deprive ownership of revenue. The Bulls have this game in Brooklyn and then another in Minneapolis before facing the Hawks Monday, who are 1 game back (Bulls own tiebreaker already) and have a game hosting the Bucks Saturday.