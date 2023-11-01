Kyrie Irving missed the Mavericks’ last game, and is listed as doubtful for tonight as they host OUR Bulls. I’m assuming the Bulls are not some pivotal test for them and they’ll rest him for Denver on Friday.

This will be conveniently left unsaid when AK touts the win, or even competitive loss!

Season is young, but the Mavs have come out hot. 3-0, best offense in the league, 6th in pace. Luka is leading the league with 39 points per game.

Maybe they’ll shoot 20% on threes?

Game Time: 7:30 Central

Schedule factor: same rest, game in Dallas

Injury Report: Irving doubtful, Zach LaVine probable

I’m still working out what’s best for game threads. I think tonight I’m going to just open the chat now, and close comments on the post. So come on in and join!