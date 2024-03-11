I have things to say about the Bulls surprising-yet-still-meaningless-unless-it-derives-bad-meaning-from-AK road trip where they went 3-1 against pretty good competition.

They are back home, against pretty good competition still, in the Dallas Mavericks.

Bleacher Nation has good stuff on the revamped (you can do that, midseason?) Mavericks. They’re in a bad stretch defensively and on the glass, the latter of which can happen when you acquire Daniel Gafford. They were without starting center Dereck Lively in a game where they gave up 124 points to Detroit, but he’s back tonight as Dallas has a completely clean injury report.

Come on by, comment! Either the Mavericks will hit a shitton of threes or they will go inexplicably cold and lose in the final 5 minutes to the Bulls.

