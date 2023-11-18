Bulls just lost two straight, at home, to the Magic. Both games were pretty similar: couldn’t score in the first half, frantic comeback, ultimately a loss.

In the second game, Billy Donovan used his last (shouldn’t have been last, but still) bullet and started Alex Caruso. The bench had 8 total points.

Games don’t stop, even if most Bulls want them to. On to the Heat!

Miami had a slow start but then won 7 in a row. They still have problems scoring, and the NBA is weird, so I dunno the Bulls could pull a win out right?

Injury Report: See above for the Heat. Caleb Martin was out for a while but came back last week.

No report yet for the Bulls but everyone played last night and I didn’t see any injuries.

Schedule factor: Bulls on a back-to-back, Heat have a day of rest but are coming in to town from Miami.

Betting line: Bulls +120 to win. Implied final score: MIA 108, CHI 105.5

Game Time: 7pm central

