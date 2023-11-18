Discover more from BlogABull.com
Bulls vs. Heat Roster and Preview: do better than 0-2?
ship be sinkin', and schedule is pouring on more water
Bulls just lost two straight, at home, to the Magic. Both games were pretty similar: couldn’t score in the first half, frantic comeback, ultimately a loss.
In the second game, Billy Donovan used his last (shouldn’t have been last, but still) bullet and started Alex Caruso. The bench had 8 total points.
Games don’t stop, even if most Bulls want them to. On to the Heat!
Miami had a slow start but then won 7 in a row. They still have problems scoring, and the NBA is weird, so I dunno the Bulls could pull a win out right?
Injury Report: See above for the Heat. Caleb Martin was out for a while but came back last week.
No report yet for the Bulls but everyone played last night and I didn’t see any injuries.
Schedule factor: Bulls on a back-to-back, Heat have a day of rest but are coming in to town from Miami.
Betting line: Bulls +120 to win. Implied final score: MIA 108, CHI 105.5
Game Time: 7pm central
